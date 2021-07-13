SAT questions SEBI's intervention in PNB Housing Finance-Carlyle deal

"At what stage can SEBI step in and decide the affairs of a company? Is it fair for the regulatory authorities to step in prior to the shareholders taking a decision? How can you say the decision is fait accompli? Do you think the shareholders are dummies?" the tribunal asked Sebi. Responding to the SAT observation, Sebi’s counsel argued that the proposed allotment would have impacted the market as well as minority shareholders that hold a little over 15 per cent in the company. It said the preferential allotment would result in change in ownership and an open offer, and that the preferential issue price would have a direct bearing on the open offer price.