Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Thursday sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) response within 48 hours to a plea filed by Essel Group's Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s Punit Goenka challenging the regulator’s recent order. The tribunal refused to pass any interim order in the matter.

Sebi, in its order on Monday, restrained both Goenka and Chandra from holding any key managerial positions in any listed firms following allegations that they were involved in siphoning off funds.

After hearing both parties, the SAT, in an oral order, posted the matter for final disposal on Monday.

The SAT bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala held that “We are of the opinion that passing an interim order at this stage will be virtually allowing the appeal. Consequently, we are of the opinion that we will decide the appeal finally, in this regard parties have agreed that they will file the replies at the earliest. Let replies be filed within 48 hours (2 days)."

Janak Dwarakadas, senior counsel representing Goenka in the matter argued that Sebi’s order is a ‘sham’. “I can demolish the order with strong points. We will be able to establish in two minutes that there was no investigation into this case and that this is a sham," he said.

“Even if the order is stayed, my (Goenka’s) reputation will be tarnished. What happens to my reputation and fundamental rights? If any authority of law thinks that fundamental rights can be trifled in such shabby manner, then we have much more to worry about as citizens", Dwarkadas argued.

He argued before the bench that in Sebi’s order Goenka was alleged of using funds from a publicly listed company as his “piggyback" which was virtually disruptive.“His reputation can never be restored", Dwarkadas said.Adding that the order is likely to have significant impact since Goenka has not only been barred to hold key position but such positions in any listed entities.

The senior counsel also informed the tribunal regarding the pending approval from the NCLT in the ZEE- Sony merger case. “Sebi’s order will effectively derail the proposed merger between ZEE and Sony", he said. Adding that merger has been approved by 96% of the shareholders of the company.

Senior counsel Somsekharan Sundaresan appearing for Subhash Chandra, while citing the Sebi’s 12 June order stated that the above facts make out a prima facie case of Chandra and Goenka having abused their position as directors/KMPs of a listed company for siphoning off funds for their own benefit. Further, although the promoter Family is only holding 3.99% shares in Zee, Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka continue to be at the helm of affairs of Zee.

The senior counsel argued that Chandra currently is not at the helm of affairs at Zee and Sebi is wrong in mentioning so in its order. He added that Chandra is neither a director nor any key managerial personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries. “If I am not a key director what is the need for the direction?"the counsel said.