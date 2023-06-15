SAT refuses interim order on Sebi decision in Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka matter3 min read 15 Jun 2023, 05:10 PM IST
After hearing both parties, the SAT posted the matter for final disposal on Monday
Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Thursday sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) response within 48 hours to a plea filed by Essel Group's Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.'s Punit Goenka challenging the regulator’s recent order. The tribunal refused to pass any interim order in the matter.
