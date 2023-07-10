comScore
Zee vs Sebi: SAT refuses to grant stay on SEBI order against Punit Goenka, Subash Chandra
Zee vs Sebi: SAT refuses to grant stay on SEBI order against Punit Goenka, Subash Chandra

The allegations against them involve the alleged siphoning off of funds from the media firm. Zee Entertainment Enterprises has challenged the SEBI order at SAT, arguing that there is insufficient evidence to support the allegations.

Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday refused to grant interim stay on SEBI’s order against Essel Group chairman Subash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea over a ban on the duo by India markets regulator from holding board positions in public listed companies for a year.

Chandra and his son Punit Goenka were denied interim relief by the SAT (Securities Appellate Tribunal) last month also. This came after the SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) barred them from holding director or key managerial positions in any listed company. The allegations against them involve the alleged siphoning off of funds from the media firm. 

In response, Zee Entertainment Enterprises has challenged the SEBI order at SAT. During the hearing, Zee Entertainment Enterprises' counsel argued that the market regulator had insufficient evidence beyond bank statements to support the allegations and requested a stay on the SEBI order.

NCLAT closes insolvency case against Zee Entertainment 

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) earlier this month disposed of the appeal filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprise promoters after the media major reached a settlement with IndusInd Bank following payment of all dues to the financial creditor.

A joint application was moved by Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL), and IndusInd Bank bringing on record the settlement agreement dated March 29, 2023 reached between the financial creditor and the leading media & entertainment firm.

Counsel appearing for the parties submitted that as per the settlement agreement, all payments have been made before June 30, 2023. They also requested to close the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against ZEEL.

