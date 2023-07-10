Zee vs Sebi: SAT refuses to grant stay on SEBI order against Punit Goenka, Subash Chandra1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 11:41 AM IST
The allegations against them involve the alleged siphoning off of funds from the media firm. Zee Entertainment Enterprises has challenged the SEBI order at SAT, arguing that there is insufficient evidence to support the allegations.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday refused to grant interim stay on SEBI’s order against Essel Group chairman Subash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea over a ban on the duo by India markets regulator from holding board positions in public listed companies for a year.
