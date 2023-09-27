SAT reserves order in Punit Goenka's plea against Sebi
While defending Goenka, senior counsel Manu Singhvi argued that Punit Goenka did not have any control over other Essel Group companies, and the decisions taken by other companies cannot result in an order which penalises Goenka
Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday reserved its order in the matter pertaining to Zee’s former chief Punit Goenka’s plea challenging Sebi’s confirmatory order.
