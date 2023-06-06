SAT reverses Brickwork’s licence cancellation2 min read 06 Jun 2023, 11:46 PM IST
SAT directed Sebi to pass fresh orders on the quantum of penalty to be imposed on Brickwork other than the cancellation of the licence after providing Brickwork with an opportunity for a hearing
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Tuesday set aside a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order cancelling the licence of Brickwork Ratings India Ltd for repeatedly violating norms related to credit ratings.
