Business News/ Companies / News/  SAT rules in favour of Punit Goenka
SAT rules in favour of Punit Goenka

Priyanka Gawande

In a major relief to Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the Securities Appellate Tribunal in its verdict on Monday set aside Sebi’s 14 August order that barred Goenka from holding key directorship in a listed entity, in connection to an alleged fund diversion case. This paves the way for Goenka to remain at the helm of one of the largest merged entities in the media and entertainment sector.

The court has, however, allowed the regulator to continue its ongoing investigation.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Gawande

Priyanka Gawande is a senior legal correspondent at Mint. She has worked as legal reporter for four years with both television and digital mediums. Based in Mumbai, she reports on disputes across sectors including banking, corporates and finance. This also includes insolvency and bankruptcy cases and intellectual property rights (IPR) litigation. Her focus also comprises tracking capital markets and disputes relating to securities law. Previously, Priyanka worked with Informist Media for 2.5 years covering major insolvency and bankruptcy cases and corporate developments. She started her career in journalism with Business Television India (BTVi) where she reported on primary markets, banking, finance and insurance companies.
Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST
