SAT rules in favour of Punit Goenka
In a major relief to Punit Goenka of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, the Securities Appellate Tribunal in its verdict on Monday set aside Sebi’s 14 August order that barred Goenka from holding key directorship in a listed entity, in connection to an alleged fund diversion case. This paves the way for Goenka to remain at the helm of one of the largest merged entities in the media and entertainment sector.
The court has, however, allowed the regulator to continue its ongoing investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)
