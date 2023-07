The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Friday set aside SEBI's penalty order on RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. SAT said that the imposition of penalty upon the appellant is without any authority of law, according to a report by Bloomberg news agency.

The case pertains to SEBI's order on failure to comply with takeover code regulations.

A bench led by Justice Tarun Agarwala held that “We find that appellants have not violated Regulation 11 (1) of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011. The imposition of penalty upon the appellants is without any authority of law. Consequently, in view of this, the Sebi order cannot be sustained and therefore quashed and the appeal is allowed."

In 2021, SEBI had slapped a penalty of ₹25 crore on Ambani and nine other individuals and entities in connection with irregularities in shareholding emerging from violation of the regulator's takeover code regulations.

In 2020, the promoter stake in RIL increased by 6.83% after the conversion of 3 crore warrants issued in 1994.

However, it was alleged that the promoter group failed to make an open offer in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover) Regulations, 1997.

As per extant regulations, a promoter group acquiring more than 5% stake needs to make an open offer to minority investors within the ongoing financial year. In its order, SEBI mentioned that the promoter group and other notices in the case violated regulation 11(1) of takeover regulations.

"It is noted that in the instant matter, the notices have been alleged to have failed to make a public announcement to acquire shares of RIL and deprived the shareholders of their statutory rights/opportunity to exit from the target company, and therefore they breached the provisions of takeover regulations. Such charges against the notices make the instant matter grave," SEBI ruled.

In its verdict, SEBI imposed a fine of ₹25 crore on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Nita Ambani, Tina Ambani, Reliance Industries Holding, Reliance Realty, and others.