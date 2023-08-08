SAT stays interim order against Royal Orchid Hotel till 17 August2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 05:22 PM IST
It is possible that Royal Orchid may be required to restate its financial statements and pay penalties if Sebi finds that it violated the regulations.
New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed an interim order it had passed against Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd., a hotel chain operating five- and four-star properties for business and leisure travellers, till 17 August, the hotel company said in a statement accompanying the financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.