New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed an interim order it had passed against Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd., a hotel chain operating five- and four-star properties for business and leisure travellers, till 17 August, the hotel company said in a statement accompanying the financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

The order had followed a complaint received by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against Royal Orchid Hotels that despite having control over Ksheer Sagar Developers Private Limited, it did not consolidate Ksheer Sagar as subsidiary but rather consolidated it as an associate. This inflated its profit by 167% for the year ended March 2022.

The associate company operates one 130-room and 139-room hotel each in Bangalore and Jaipur, respectively. Royal Orchid had extended corporate guarantees for the debt in these two entities.

The complaint also said that promoters sold 4.08% stake between March and December 2022 gaining from share price increase.

The interim order had directed Royal Orchid to restate its consolidated financial statements for FY22, and prepare its consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 2023, after considering KSDPL as a subsidiary. The order also asked Royal Orchid and its management to show as to why suitable directions or prohibitions should not be issued against them and why inquiry should not be held and penalty be not imposed on them for the alleged violations of provisions of the SEBI Act, LODR Regulations and PFUTP Regulations.

In the year ended 31 March 2022, Royal Orchid's management assessed that due to change in the composition of the board of directors of KSDPL, the hotel lost control of KSDPL. Royal Orchid accounted for such ‘loss of control’ in accordance with the ‘control assessment’ principles enunciated under Ind AS 110, consolidated financial statements. Royal Orchid’s management is of the view that Sebi's contention, as included in the interim order, is not tenable.

Based on the management’s evaluation of loss of control and the stay on the interim order by SAT, no adjustments have been considered so far in the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 2023. The matter is still under investigation by Sebi and SAT.

It is possible that Royal Orchid may be required to restate its financial statements and pay penalties if Sebi finds that it violated the regulations.

On a consolidated basis in its balance sheet filed with the stock exchange, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹68.88 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended June 2023, marking an increase of 13.9% from the corresponding quarter a year prior.

Net profit was at ₹10.73 crore.

The company in a statement said, “We did not review the interim financial results of twelve subsidiaries included in the statement, whose financial information reflect total revenues of ₹8.09 crore, total net profit after tax of ₹10.9 crore, total comprehensive income of ₹10.9 crore, for the quarter ended on 30 June 2023."

The company has 94 hotels and resorts, 17 subsidiary companies and about 22 hotels in the pipeline across several Indian cities as well as one in Nepal. In FY23, the company said it had a total of 4941 hotel rooms. About 3,775 of these rooms were under its managed hotels, about 575 rooms which are leased and 268 rooms which are leased. Under its joint venture, it has 323 rooms.

