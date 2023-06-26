SAT to review Zee Entertainment Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka's plea challenging Sebi order today2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Zee Entertainment Enterprises' challenge to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) interim order continues at the Securities Appellate Tribunal, while the National Company Law Tribunal hears a potential merger with Sony Pictures Networks India.
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday will continue the hearing of Zee Entertainment Enterprises' plea, challenging market regulator Sebi's interim order. Besides, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearing on the potential merger of ZEEL with Sony Pictures Networks India is also today (26 June).
