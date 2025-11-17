Satellite internet firms may get spectrum fee cut for remote coverage
The discount would apply to the 5% annual spectrum charge that DoT plans to levy on satellite internet providers, payable from their AGR.
In India’s satellite broadband boom, connecting the hardest-to-reach places may soon come with a discount. Satellite internet service providers such as Starlink, OneWeb, Jio Satellite, and others in the fray are likely to get a 1% discount on the spectrum usage charge if a section of their users lives in hard-to-connect areas such as borders, hills, islands, and those notified by the government, according to three people in the know.