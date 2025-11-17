DoT and Trai: Diverging views

The approach of the DoT's plan to give discounts for connecting far-flung areas is different from the one recommended by Trai. In its recommendations dated 9 May, the regulator had suggested that the telecom department either charge 4% of their AGR or ₹3,500 per MHz, whichever is higher, from the satellite internet companies. In addition to the 4% charge and taking care of the concern that the satellite operators may primarily target the urban users, Trai had recommended an annual ₹500 per user charge on the companies for serving urban areas.