Nestle's Head of Operation of its Dairy unit in Switzerland, Satish Dhawan, will succeed Matthias Christoph Lohner as the company's Executive Director (Technical), the FMCG giant announced on Tuesday.

Matthias Christoph Lohner has worked for more than two decades in the company and was handling the position for the last three years. Satish Dhawan will handle the role of Executive Director (Technical) of Nestle from 1 July 2023. The reason behind stepping down from the position is Matthias' new assignment with a Nestle affiliate.

“Mr. Matthias Christoph Lohner, Executive Director – Technical, to demit office with effect from the close of business hours on 30th June 2023; Nomination of Mr. Satish Srinivasan to succeed in place of Mr. Matthias Christoph Lohner w.e.f. 1st July 2023, subject to approvals," said the company in its stock filing.

Know all about Satish Srinivasan

-Currently, he is working as the Head of Operations- Dairy Strategic Business Unit of Nestlé, Switzerland,

-His nomination as the Executive Director (Technical) will come into effect from 1st July 2023.

- He joined the company 29 years back in 1993.

-He gained expertise in the company business by working on several assignments across Nestle factories in India, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Equatorial Africa Region, and Indo China Region with increasing responsibilities.

-An engineering graduate, Satish Srinivasan has over 35 years of experience, especially in technical operations.

-He is known to be a major driving force behind the operations strategy, of the Nestle Group. During his 29 years of career, Satish Srinivasan has made significant contributions to Nestle Group, said the company.

-He has also worked to boost capital expenditure optimisation, and quality enhancement in the company. He is known to have a people-oriented approach, problem-solving approach, and speed of execution.

Notably, Nestle India reported a better than expected Q1CY23 results on Tuesday. Its net profit rose by 24.7 per cent YoY to ₹737 crore in the quarter ended in March. Nestle's net sales stood at ₹4,808 crore. Company's total sales growth stood at 21.3 per cent.