Satish Srinivasan appointed as Nestle's Executive Director, Technical2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 01:40 PM IST
The current Head of Operations, Dairy Strategic Business Unit of Nestlé, Switzerland, Satish Srinivasan, has been appointed as the Executive Director (Technical) of Nestle, said the company in its quarterly earnings report
Nestle's Head of Operation of its Dairy unit in Switzerland, Satish Dhawan, will succeed Matthias Christoph Lohner as the company's Executive Director (Technical), the FMCG giant announced on Tuesday.
