GCC firms slam the brakes on hiring; IT set to take a hit

GCC firms slam the brakes on hiring; IT set to take a hit1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Consulting firm Aon, in a study on GCCs, noted that increments to new hires have fallen compared to the last few years when a hiring frenzy pushed the IT sector to lap up talent at any cost.
Mumbai: Global capability centres (GCC) are reaching a saturation point in hiring, which will further pull down recruitment in the larger IT sector, consulting firms and recruiters said.
