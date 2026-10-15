Satya Nadella recalls employee he failed to help early in his career : ‘I was an absent leader barking orders’

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has reflected on an early management failure, recalling how he failed to recognise an employee's struggles despite her repeated requests for help. In a conversation on Confessions with Ali Partovi, Nadella discussed the role of empathy in leadership and the professional experiences that shaped his approach to managing people.

Looking back at his career, Nadella identified moments when he failed to understand others as some of his biggest regrets.

“The biggest regrets I have are the times when I don’t have empathy and it’s hard,” he said.

He elaborated on how a lack of empathy can affect interactions with others, saying, “You don’t understand, don’t listen, don’t see through other people’s eyes. You are judgemental.”

“You are not born with empathy. Life, through every day, gives you the ability to have more empathy for what is happening around you.”

Also Read | Delhi HC refuses to restrain CJP protest at Connaught Place on 16 Oct

Satya Nadella recalls early management failure During the conversation, Nadella recalled an incident from his first managerial role at Microsoft, when he struggled to understand what an employee was going through.

“I remember it was my first job managing people… there was this lady… I could not get myself to recognise what she was struggling with,” he said.

Nadella said the employee approached him repeatedly for assistance, but he failed to respond to her needs.

“I remember she coming to me multiple times even and asking for help… I didn’t care… I didn’t listen… I just wanted the job done.”

Reflecting on the incident, Nadella said he was “stunned” by his own lack of awareness. He regretted not doing more to support the employee before she eventually left Microsoft.

Also Read | Who is Nina Manes? Girl hailed for role in averting disaster on Flydubai flight

“It has bugged me that what was my impact of not being there is a lead… helping her out when she was asking for help,” Nadella said.

“I was mostly an absent leader who was just barking orders vs being the one who was even helping.”

Nadella said the experience taught him that leaders make mistakes but must have the courage to learn from them.

What else did Satya Nadella discuss? The caption accompanying Nadella's video, shared by Ali Partovi, described a conversation covering his upbringing in Hyderabad, his early interest in cricket and computing, and the experiences that influenced his career.

“Ali sits with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella who reflects on growing up in Hyderabad, India with academically accomplished parents, his early obsession with cricket, and a lifelong focus on getting a little better each year. He describes standing up to bullies, being introduced to computing through a Sinclair ZX80, working at Sun, and joining Microsoft in 1992.”

The conversation also explored how Nadella's personal experiences influenced his understanding of empathy and leadership.

Also Read | Netflix to lay off 1,000 employees as streaming competition intensifies

The caption further stated, “Satya shares formative lessons about empathy, including an interview moment where he was told to hypothetically ‘pick up and hug’ a fallen child, and how his late son Zain’s cerebral palsy reshaped his perspective on leadership. He regrets early management failures, discusses missed strategic opportunities around search and keyword auctions in the search wars, and emphasizes courage, persistence, and taking risks while empowering others.”