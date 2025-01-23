Elon Musk, the world's richest man, responded to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's statement over the dispute between the Tesla boss and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the $500 billion AI project announced by US President Donald Trump.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was asked about the value of the investment in Donald Trump-backed Stargate after Elon Musk claimed that there was no money for the new project.

“I’m not particularly in the details on what they’re investing," Nadella spoke about Stargate in an interview with CNBC.

“Look, all I know is, I’m good for my $80 billion," he added.

Microsoft's AI plans On January 3, Microsoft announced that it would invest nearly $80 billion in AI-enabled data centres to train AI models and deploy artificial intelligence and cloud-based applications around the world in FY25. Over half of the total investment will be in the US.

Also Read | Sam Altman explains how AI can cure cancer

Elon Musk responds Following Nadella's statement, Musk wrote on X, “On the other hand, Satya definitely does have the money.”

Elon Musk questions Stargate Project The Microsoft CEO's comments come after SpaceX founder questioned the funding for the Stargate Project announced by the US President, claiming the money expected for the investment is not available.

“They don’t actually have the money,” Musk wrote on X

“SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority," he added.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded to Elon Musk's claim saying, “wrong, as you surely know."

He also invited Musk to the first site of the project in Texas, which is under construction.

"This is great for the country. I realize what is great for the country isn’t always what’s optimal for your companies, but in your new role I hope you’ll mostly put (America) first,” Altman wrote on X.

About Stargate Project The Stargate Project is an AI infrastructure company that plans to invest $500 billion over the next four years in the US. The project aims to foster American leadership in AI, jobs for Americans, and massive economic benefits for the entire world, according to the OpenAI website.