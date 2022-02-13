The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94% of the company. It offered a sliver of shares of the oil firm on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market in 2019
DUBAI :
Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.
The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency comes as the oil firm is valued at just under $2 trillion and as oil trades above $90 a barrel — its highest level since 2014.