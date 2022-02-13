DUBAI : Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.

The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency comes as the oil firm is valued at just under $2 trillion and as oil trades above $90 a barrel — its highest level since 2014.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the assertive son of King Salman, made the decision to transfer the stock, the state media report said.

“His Highness added that the transfer of these shares is part of the kingdom’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting the restructuring of the national economy," the report said.

The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with 94% of the company. It offered a sliver of shares of the oil firm on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market in 2019.

A share of Aramco stood at 37.3 Saudi riyals, or $9.94 ahead of trading Sunday.

