Saudi Arabia's PIF to buy 2.04% stake in Reliance Retail for 9,555 crore

MUMBAI: The Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, will invest ₹9,555 crore for a 2.04% stake in Reliace Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, the company said today.

The transaction values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.587 lakh crore.

The investment in RRVL follows PIF’s earlier acquisition of a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of RIL, said, "I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Reliance Retail and look forward to their sustained support and guidance as we continue our ambitious journey to transform India’s retail sector for enriching the lives of 1.3 billion Indians and millions of small merchants."

This marks the fifth investment of a company in Reliance Retail, taking the total fundraising so far to ₹34355 crore.

"This transaction demonstrates PIF’s commitment to investing and partnering for the long-term with innovative businesses around the world that lead and transform their sectors. This investment further demonstrates PIF’s commitment to generating returns for the Saudi people and driving the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia," said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of PIF.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest, fast-growing retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls at its ~12,000 stores across the country.

Last month, Mubadala Investment Co., the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi, investe ₹6,247.5 crore in the retail unit of Reliance Industries Ltd.

Prior to Mubadala, US private equity investor General Atlantic invested ₹3,675 crore in Reliance Retail and US tech investor Silver Lake Partners decided to invest an additional ₹1,875 crore in the retailer. RIL announced a ₹7,500 crore investment by Silver Lake for a 1.75% stake in Reliance Retail on 9 September.

Silver Lake’s was the first investment in Reliance Retail after Ambani raised around ₹1.5 trillion through stake sales in Jio Platforms. The private equity firm had earlier picked up a 2.08% stake for $1.34 billion in Jio Platforms.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via