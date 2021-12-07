Saudi Aramco, BlackRock sign $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal

The deal signed on Monday underscores how Aramco — the kingdom's cash cow — is seeking to monetise its once-untouchable assets to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it accelerates efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy
Saudi Aramco said it has signed a $15.5 billion lease and leaseback agreement for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Company in its second major infrastructure deal this year.
The deal signed on Monday underscores how Aramco -- the kingdom's cash cow -- is seeking to monetise its once-untouchable assets to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it accelerates efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy.
In June, Aramco sold a 49% stake in its oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion.
Under the new deal, a newly formed subsidiary, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, will lease usage rights in Aramco's gas pipeline network and lease them back to Aramco for a 20-year period, the Saudi oil firm said in a statement.
In return, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the gas products that flow through the network, backed by minimum commitments on throughput.
Aramco will hold a 51% stake in Aramco Gas Pipeline Company and sell a 49% stake to investors led by BlackRock and Hassana, a Saudi state-backed investment management firm.
"With gas expected to play a key role in the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, our partners will benefit from a deal tied to a world-class gas infrastructure asset," Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.
"BlackRock is pleased to work with Saudi Aramco and Hassana on this landmark transaction for Saudi Arabia's infrastructure," BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink said.