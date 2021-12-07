Saudi Aramco, BlackRock sign $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal

Under the new deal, a newly formed subsidiary, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, will lease usage rights in Aramco's gas pipeline network and lease them back to Aramco for a 20-year period, the Saudi oil firm said

3 min read . 05:07 PM IST

AFP

The deal signed on Monday underscores how Aramco — the kingdom's cash cow — is seeking to monetise its once-untouchable assets to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it accelerates efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy