This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / Companies / News / Saudi Aramco, BlackRock sign $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal
Saudi Aramco, BlackRock sign $15.5 billion gas pipeline deal
3 min read.05:07 PM ISTAFP
The deal signed on Monday underscores how Aramco — the kingdom's cash cow — is seeking to monetise its once-untouchable assets to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it accelerates efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Saudi Aramco said it has signed a $15.5 billion lease and leaseback agreement for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Company in its second major infrastructure deal this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Saudi Aramco said it has signed a $15.5 billion lease and leaseback agreement for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Company in its second major infrastructure deal this year.
The deal signed on Monday underscores how Aramco -- the kingdom's cash cow -- is seeking to monetise its once-untouchable assets to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it accelerates efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy.
The deal signed on Monday underscores how Aramco -- the kingdom's cash cow -- is seeking to monetise its once-untouchable assets to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it accelerates efforts to diversify the oil-reliant economy.
In June, Aramco sold a 49% stake in its oil pipeline business to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners for $12.4 billion.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the new deal, a newly formed subsidiary, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company, will lease usage rights in Aramco's gas pipeline network and lease them back to Aramco for a 20-year period, the Saudi oil firm said in a statement.
In return, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the gas products that flow through the network, backed by minimum commitments on throughput.
Aramco will hold a 51% stake in Aramco Gas Pipeline Company and sell a 49% stake to investors led by BlackRock and Hassana, a Saudi state-backed investment management firm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"With gas expected to play a key role in the global transition to a more sustainable energy future, our partners will benefit from a deal tied to a world-class gas infrastructure asset," Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.
"BlackRock is pleased to work with Saudi Aramco and Hassana on this landmark transaction for Saudi Arabia's infrastructure," BlackRock chairman and CEO Larry Fink said.