Saudi Aramco follows big oil rivals with profit surge

Gearing, a measure of net debt to equity, fell to 19.4% from 23% at the end of 2020, though it remains above management’s preferred cap of 15%. It declined thanks to higher cash flow and the Dhahran-based firm using some proceeds from the sale of a stake linked to oil pipelines to pay down debt. In June, Aramco finalized the $12.4 billion deal with a consortium led by U.S. group EIG Global Energy Partners LLC.