Saudi Aramco grants $25 billion contracts: Focus on increasing production and reducing emissions

The Saudi Aramco awarded contracts include, $12.4 billion for the increase in production at the Jafurah gas field and on top of that $8.8 billion was for the expansion of the master gas system.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published09:25 PM IST
Saudi Aramco has awarded construction contracts worth $25 billion for the development of its Jafurah gas project
Saudi Aramco has awarded construction contracts worth $25 billion for the development of its Jafurah gas project(AFP)

Saudi Aramco, the largest energy company in the world, granted contracts worth $25 billion for the development of its Jafurah gas project to boost production capability and reduce global warming emissions, reported Bloomberg.

The contracts that were awarded include $12.4 billion for the increase in production at the Jafurah gas field and on top of that $8.8 billion was for the expansion of the master gas system, which delivers natural gas to the buyers around the country, according to a company statement. Aramco also awarded $2.4 billion in gas rig contracts.

Also Read | Oil rises 6% in June on MidEast risk, US Fed outlook; Brent up 1% to $86/bbl

“These contract awards demonstrate our firm belief in the future of gas as an important energy source, as well as a vital feedstock for downstream industries,” reported Bloomberg quoting Amin Nasser, chief executive officer of Aramco from a company statement on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia has the biggest gas reserves in the world, and the development of such a reserve in the Jafurah field, which is estimated to hold 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas will cost nearly $100 billion. This will increase Aramco's natural gas production more than 60 per cent by 2030 which is necessary for the rising demand, according to the company executive.

Also Read | Budget 2024: Defence, railways, renewable energy sectors to remain in focus

“The scale of our ongoing investment at Jafurah and the expansion of our Master Gas System underscores our intention to further integrate and grow our gas business to meet anticipated rising demand,” said Nasser.

The natural gas produced from the project will be used to supply the domestic industries in the country, with any form of excess capacity production it will be potentially used to make blue hydrogen or exported to other countries and Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), said Aramco.

Also Read | The new era of clean energy: Transcontinental power lines

Saudi Aramco's market value is at $1.788 trillion, making the Middle East-based energy giant, the biggest producer of energy resources in the world. It is followed by Exxon Mobil at $516.42 billion, and Chevron at $286.06 billion, according to data collected from CompanyMarketCap.

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomeCompaniesNewsSaudi Aramco grants $25 billion contracts: Focus on increasing production and reducing emissions

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue