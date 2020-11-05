Reliance Retail: Ambani gets another cheque; Saudi fund invests 9,555 crore

Reliance Industries Ltd. on Thursday said that the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest ₹ 9,555 crore for an equity stake of 2.04% in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.587 lakh crore. "This investment will further strengthen PIF’s presence in India’s dynamic economy and promising retail market segment," the Mukesh Ambani led company said in a statement.

"The transaction is in line with PIF’s strategy as a leading global investor with a proven track record of investing in innovative and transformative companies globally and develop strong partnerships with leading groups in their respective markets," Reliance Industries said.

PIF earlier acquired 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries. PIF is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world. It works alongside global strategic partners and renowned investment managers, and acts as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s primary investment arm aiming toward generating long-term value for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.

India’s retail sector is one of the largest in the world and accounts for over 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP) which presents meaningful growth potential.

Commenting on the deal, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said, "I welcome PIF as a valued partner in Reliance Retail and look forward to their sustained support and guidance as we continue our ambitious journey to transform India’s retail sector for enriching the lives of 1.3 billion Indians and millions of small merchants."

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of PIF, mentioned, "We are pleased to be furthering our trusted partnership with Reliance Industries, the leading player in some of India’s most exciting sectors. This transaction demonstrates PIF’s commitment to investing and partnering for the long-term with innovative businesses around the world that lead and transform their sectors."

“This investment further demonstrates PIF’s commitment to generating returns for the Saudi people and driving the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia," he further added.

Spread across the country, Reliance Retail Limited a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business. It is serving close to 640 million footfalls across 12,000 stores in India, the company said.

"Reliance Retail, through its New Commerce strategy, has started a transformational digitalization of small and unorganised merchants and is committed to expanding the network to over 20 million of these merchants. This will enable the merchants to use technology tools and an efficient supply chain infrastructure to deliver a superior value proposition to their own customers," the company further added.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via