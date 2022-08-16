Saudi fund spends oil windfalls on $7.5bn in US stocks from Amazon to Microsoft3 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 06:27 PM IST
Public Investment Fund investments come as the kingdom begins deploying a windfall from high oil prices
DUBAI : Saudi Arabia’s sovereign-wealth fund has invested $7.5 billion in blue-chip American companies from Amazon.com Inc. to JPMorgan Chase & Co., as the kingdom deploys windfall revenue from high oil prices to diversify its investments.