Saudi  PIF  eyes  Tata Power’s green biz

Mint had earlier reported that PIF is looking to invest in India’s infrastructure sector. Some of the active sovereign wealth funds in India’s energy space from West Asia include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, which has backed Greenko and ReNew Energy Global Plc.; Mubadala Investment Co.-owned Masdar, also known as the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., which acquired around 20% in Hero Future Energies Pvt. Ltd in November 2019.