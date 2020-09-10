Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >News >Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO: Report
Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO: Report

Saudi sovereign fund PIF weighs investing in Ant IPO: Report

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST Saeed Azhar , Reuters

Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF is weighing a potential investment in the initial public offering of Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group

Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF is weighing a potential investment in the initial public offering of Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund PIF is weighing a potential investment in the initial public offering of Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The IPO by Ant is set to be the world's biggest ever, potentially raising up to $30 billion.

The IPO by Ant is set to be the world's biggest ever, potentially raising up to $30 billion.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) was approached by Ant through its advisors to consider investing in the deal, the sources said.

"They are looking at it," said one of the sources.

If the investment goes ahead, it would be the Saudi fund's most high profile direct investment in a Chinese company.

PIF declined to comment. Ant spokespersons did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside Asia business hours.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated