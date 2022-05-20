NEW DELHI: The Saudi Tourism Authority and EaseMyTrip have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost inbound tourism to Saudi Arabia by leveraging the company’s travel network.

Through this MoU, the two will explore opportunities to collaborate on key initiatives and undertake various activities to promote and develop quality tourism experiences in Saudi Arabia and expand its presence in the Indian market.

As a part of the collaboration, EaseMyTrip will raise destination awareness in India, and amplify its diverse travel experiences. It will also provide greater connectivity and convenience for its customers by offering specifically curated tourist packages to Saudi Arabia, and multi-destination travel packages that include leisure destinations and a few renowned events. It will also undertake various online and offline initiatives to showcase the vibrant and rich culture, unique experiences, festivals and various tourist attractions of Saudi Arabia.

Indian travellers are very well acquainted with the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia has been considered as a distinguished travel destination for Indians. With easing COVID restrictions globally, the partnership is intended to substantially boost inbound tourism into Saudi Arabia, especially amongs leisure travellers who are looking to explore diverse travel experiences.

Speaking on the MoU, Rikant Pittie, co-founder of the travel portal, said, “Through our collaboration with Saudi Tourism, we aim to strengthen its awareness across our community highlighting the destination’s unique range of travel experiences. In addition, the collaboration also enables us to strengthen our offerings in the region by making it more accessible through enhanced connectivity, thereby providing more value to our customers. We look forward to growing our relationship with the Saudi Tourism Authority, and enabling our customers to experience all that Saudi Arabia is about."

"Saudi is a new, unique leisure and spiritual tourism offering, a destination that is untapped and unexplored," said Alhasan Aldabbagh, chief markets officer – APAC, Saudi Tourism Authority. “As the authentic home of Arabia, Saudi offers fascinating heritage sites, an authentic cultural experience and breath-taking natural beauty, ideal for the curious, adventurous Indian traveler."

According to IBEF, the travel market in India is projected to reach $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated $75 billion in FY20.