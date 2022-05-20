Saudi Tourism signs MoU with EaseMyTrip

Speaking on the MoU, Rikant Pittie, co-founder of the travel portal, said, “Through our collaboration with Saudi Tourism, we aim to strengthen its awareness across our community highlighting the destination’s unique range of travel experiences. In addition, the collaboration also enables us to strengthen our offerings in the region by making it more accessible through enhanced connectivity, thereby providing more value to our customers. We look forward to growing our relationship with the Saudi Tourism Authority, and enabling our customers to experience all that Saudi Arabia is about."