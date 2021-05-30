Savaari Car Rental offers discounts on covid vaccination centre bookings

NEW DELHI : Savaari, the online chauffeur-driven car rental company, said that it is geared up to cater to the increasing demand of people visiting vaccination centres and hospitals for covid tests and related emergencies.

The company, which offers its services across 2,000 cities and towns, said that it was ensuring that cabs booked for hospital visits or vaccination centres will be made available at customers' doorsteps within 90 minutes.

In addition to this, Savaari is also offering a 15% discount for bookings made to vaccination centres of hospitals.

It has also introduced covid-19 insurance package for driver partners and customers, expansion of one-way service to cater to emergency travel during lockdowns, partnerships with other players in the travel industry to offer the best deals to its customers are among other initiatives to ensure safe and secure commuting of people.

Gaurav Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer, Savaari Car Rentals, said the second wave of the pandemic has emerged more dangerous and deadlier than the first wave. Visits to hospitals for tests, other covid-19 related emergencies and vaccinations have been on the rise since the onset of the second wave.

“Safe commuting is of paramount importance at a time when mental stress is at an all-time high and medical expenses are running sky high. This small gesture by Savaari is a reassurance of our commitment to be the most preferred partner for safe commuting," he added.

Since April 2021, Savaari said that it has catered to 25,000 customers for medical emergencies with maximum demand in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Savaari Car Rentals cabs have trained drivers on 30-point checklist for covid safety and hygiene. All cabs are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized and equipped with sanitizers for use by customers. Driver partners are trained to follow maximum hygiene and safety norms while driving passengers, especially to hospitals and vaccination centres.

