Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  SaveIN and toothsi join hands to make dental, skin health affordable

SaveIN and toothsi join hands to make dental, skin health affordable

1 min read . 03:53 PM ISTPriyanka Sharma
Cosmetic dentistry and dermatology are large and fast-growing categories. (Photo: Mint)

  • SaveIN will now enable toothsi to offer instant, zero cost EMIs to hundreds of thousands of their customers across the country, in a fully digital process.

NEW DELHI: SaveIN, a finance platform for healthcare, has tied up with toothsi, a skincare brand, to make dental and skin health affordable in India.

NEW DELHI: SaveIN, a finance platform for healthcare, has tied up with toothsi, a skincare brand, to make dental and skin health affordable in India.

SaveIN will now enable toothsi to offer instant, zero cost EMIs to hundreds of thousands of their customers across the country, in a fully digital process.

SaveIN will now enable toothsi to offer instant, zero cost EMIs to hundreds of thousands of their customers across the country, in a fully digital process.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

“Indians are becoming increasingly conscious of their physical appearance and are actively seeking healthcare products and services to help them enhance their overall looks and confidence. Cosmetic dentistry and dermatology are large and fast-growing categories and should no longer be restricted only to the elite. We at SaveIN are thrilled to deepen our presence in this category by partnering with a disruptive brand like toothsi. Our on demand- 0% EMIs for healthcare are designed to make such treatments much more accessible and affordable," said Jitin Bhasin, Founder & CEO, SaveIN.

The company has facilitated smile makeovers for over 150,000 customers across India empowering them with access to at-home, new age teeth straightening with invisible, 3D- printed clear aligner technology.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Arpi Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, toothsi, said, “We intend to be a one-stop platform for doctor-directed solutions in smile makeovers and skin treatments and build an iconic clinical beauty technology brand. With changing lifestyles, choices, demographic profiles and awareness, we are witnessing a tremendous demand for fixing misaligned teeth, smile corrections and skin makeover treatments. Given our focus on ensuring affordability for all, we believe SaveIN’s instant 0% EMIs is an automatic fit for us and our customers. We are impressed by the impact that can be created using their technology led instant credit solutions for healthcare and are very happy to tie up with SaveIN."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP