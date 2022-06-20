SaveIN partners MyKare Health to offer instant finance for healthcare treatments

Through this partnership, SaveIN would be able to extend its paperless instant checkout finance for standardized and elective healthcare procedures across the network hospitals of MyKareHealth.
Buy now pay later platform for healthcare SaveIN has partnered MyKare Health, a tech-enabled, full-stack and asset-light healthcare chain comprising of small and medium size hospitals, to expand its care now pay later offerings across India.
Through this partnership, SaveIN would be able to extend its paperless instant checkout finance for standardized and elective healthcare procedures across the network hospitals of MyKareHealth.
“We are delighted to partner with MyKareHealth and aim to deliver timely and affordable healthcare to their fast growing customer base powered by our Care now, Pay later healthcare finance solution," said Jitin Bhasin, founder and CEO, SaveIN.
SaveIN aims to build a pan India, integrated healthcare ecosystem that enables customers to benefit from embedded healthcare finance with enhanced affordability at high quality and vetted SaveIN healthcare providers covering various out-patient and elective care services.
Customers can visit SaveIN partners near them and can avail healthcare products and treatments at zero or low cost EMIs.
“While we are onboarding hundreds of individual healthcare providers on the SaveIN platform every month, integrating with institutions and healthcare chains is also integral to our growth strategy since it helps accelerate our reach across the country" added Jitin Bhasin.
SaveIN is backed by silicon valley’s technology investor Y Combinator and other top European and American investors.
“We are happy to partner with SaveIN and leverage their class leading, embedded finance solution for our rapidly growing customer base. Their undiluted focus on simplifying healthcare finance and understanding of the domain gives us confidence of growing our business along with them while serving thousands of patients every month," said Senu Sam, founder & CEO, MyKare Health.
Mykare Health aims to develop India’s biggest asset-light healthcare network for elective surgeries and preventive care, with the goal of improving the healthcare experience of every ordinary man.