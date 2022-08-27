SaveIN ties up with Orthosquare to make dentistry affordable in India

SaveIN ties up with Orthosquare to make dentistry affordable in India1 min read . 06:06 PM IST
- SaveIN will offer instant zero cost EMIs to thousands of Orthosquare patients across over 100 clinics spread across 20 cities the country.
New Delhi: SaveIN, a finance platform for healthcare, has tied up with Orthosquare, a chain of dental clinics, to offer care now pay later (CNPL) options.
SaveIN will offer instant zero-cost EMIs to thousands of Orthosquare patients across over 100 clinics spread across 20 cities in the country.
“We are building a network of quality healthcare providers to address the needs of dental patients. Dental is a huge market and people are seeking a variety of procedures including dental care, cosmetic treatments, aligners and implants. We aim to make these treatments accessible and affordable through our 0% EMIs and are delighted to partner with a brand like Orthosquare," said Jitin Bhasin, founder, SaveIN.
SaveIN is a go-to platform for private healthcare and aims to expand to 5000 healthcare outlets across the country by the end of this financial year, the company said.
The platform is partnering with individual healthcare centers and institutions alike, thereby creating India’s largest offline integrated healthcare ecosystem that enables hyper-local discovery of vetted healthcare providers while simplifying the experience and enhancing affordability through zero-cost EMIs.
“At Orthosquare, we pride ourselves in delivering high quality, consistent and affordable dental care across all our clinics and have treated over 5 lakh patients in the last 13 years of operations. We do realize that dental expenses are not covered in most insurance plans and that leads to a high out of pocket expense for our patients. This is where we believe SaveIN’s instant 0% EMIs will be a win-win solution for all stakeholders. We look forward to serving many more patients through this program and are very happy to partner with them" said Dr. Kunal Shet, founder and dDirector of Orthosquare Multispecialty Dental clinic.