The Indian unit of Savills Plc, a UK real estate advisor, has acquired a majority interest in Hotelivate to expand its hospitality advisory services across the Asia-Pacific region, the London-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Savills India picks majority stake in Hotelivate to expand hospitality advisory services across Asia-Pacific
SummaryThe deal allows Savills to pursue the hospitality asset class in a far more focused and organized way, while Hotelivate gets to scale up its platform to serve investors.
The Indian unit of Savills Plc, a UK real estate advisor, has acquired a majority interest in Hotelivate to expand its hospitality advisory services across the Asia-Pacific region, the London-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.
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