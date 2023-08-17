Saving private Dunzo: Where’s the white knight?

At its peak, last year, the company had around 1,700 employees. Now, its staff strength has shrunk to 700 after multiple rounds of layoffs. It held back salaries since June this year (the company has assured paying by September first week). From 120-odd dark stores across cities, the company has shrunk the network to about 15% of that number. Since its peak, Dunzo’s overall revenue is down by 25-30%, an executive from the company, who didn’t want to be identified, said.