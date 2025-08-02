Say goodbye to your quick coffee runs: Starbucks is closing its Pick-Up only stores

Starbucks has decided to shut down its mobile order and pick-up only store model just six years after introducing the concept that catered to on-the-go customers and also defined much of the chain’s recent expansion.

The move, effective this year, comes as these quick grub stores no longer align with the coffee giant’s business strategy.

Rationale behind the closure Explaining the rationale behind the closures in Tuesday's earnings call with analysts, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol stated , “We found this format to be overly transactional and lacking the warmth and human connection that defines our brand.”

The coffee giant also plans on completing an evaluation of its North American portfolio to ensure it has "the right coffeehouses in the right locations to drive profitability and deliver the Starbucks experience," Niccol said during the call.

Confidence in digital offerings Starbucks will convert or close approximately 80 to 90 of these mobile order-only locations nationwide in fiscal 2026, Niccol said.

Built primarily in urban centers, airports, and hospitals, these stores were designed to maximize convenience as it did not require any cash registers, had limited or zero seating area, and an efficient pick-and-go experience facilitated through the Starbucks app. However, with the recent changes, Starbucks wants to bring back the warm coffeehouse.

Despite phasing out these specific stores, Niccol expressed confidence in Starbuck’s existing digital capabilities. He believes the company’s current digital offerings are robust enough to provide customers with a high level of convenience without needing a dedicated pick-up only location.

Starbuck’s new approach Starbucks has also announced a program in its earnings call to “uplift” its coffee houses, which involves investing $150,000 on each store to upgrade its seating, lighting, and atmosphere in more standard locations. Niccol said some mobile-only stores will also get converted to this new setup.

Starbucks is also piloting smaller-format stores with limited seating to blend convenience with a sense of place, which is another sign the brand isn’t completely abandoning quick service, but is instead tweaking its approach.

The era of the “app-only” Starbucks is ending, as the company bets that its future lies in connection, not just convenience.

These investments are part of Niccol’s $500 million “Green Apron Service” initiative, intended to restore “hospitality” to the center of its business.