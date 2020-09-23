Bidding goodbye to Mistrys can cut both ways for the Tata Group

The SP Group has said it believes its 18.4% stake in Tata Sons is worth ₹1.8 trillion, based on the value of the underlying operating companies, as well as the value of the Tata brand. The Tata Group is likely to throw in things such as debt, holding company discounts, and whatever else it takes to drive the valuation down. It also has the upper hand on the negotiation table—the SP Group is desperate for cash, and there is no market for the unlisted Tata Sons shares.