Sazerac bets on India as bourbon maker seeks growth outside US

Sazerac Co, the American spirits giant that owns Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, is sharpening its focus on India as it looks to capture a share of one of the world’s fastest-growing alcohol markets. Backed by its 60% stake in Goa-based John Distilleries, the privately-held company plans to deepen distribution, invest heavily in consumer education, and even expand its portfolio beyond bourbon to grow in India.

The renewed India strategy comes as Sazerac, the oldest continuously operating distillery in the US (since 1775), navigates trade frictions in Canada and Europe, bourbon’s two largest foreign markets, owing to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Executives said the shift isn’t a reaction to tariffs but reflects India’s fundamentals: a growing middle class, a booming cocktail culture, and surging demand for premium spirits. “Every time I visited India last year, it confirmed why we want to be here,” said Jake Wenz, President and CEO, Sazerac. “Spirits consumption is growing consistently, premium segments have more than doubled in five years, and millions of new drinkers are entering the category annually.”

Long-Term Play Sazerac is positioning India as a long-term growth market. Through John Distilleries, the company already sells Benchmark, Buffalo Trace, Sazerac Rye and, more recently, the Weller brands. While bourbon remains the spearhead, executives indicated that more of the company’s 400-plus brands will gradually follow. “We’re in it for the long haul,” said Wenz. “John Distilleries is the key partner that enables us to navigate the complexities of India’s fragmented regulatory landscape.”

India’s state-by-state licensing regime is widely regarded as one of the toughest for global spirits players. Sazerac officials acknowledged the challenges but said the company is accustomed to navigating complex rules across markets. “It’s a level playing field—everyone has to abide by the regulations,” said Wenz. “That’s why a strong partner with a market presence makes a difference.”

Education First The company’s immediate priority is education—familiarising bartenders, consumers, and regulators with bourbon and American whiskey more broadly. In the works are bartender engagement programs, consumer pop-ups across cities, and influencer partnerships. “We call it liquid to lips,” said Diego Bianchi, general manager for Emerging Markets & Barrel Select at Sazerac. “If we can get people to try the product, we have a great chance, because bourbon is differentiated from other whiskeys and we believe ours stands apart even within American whiskey.”

Sales of bourbon whiskey, which is traditionally made with corn and aged in charred oak barrels, have slowed in the US, but Buffalo Trace Distillery is in the midst of an ambitious $1.2 billion expansion project. The distillery has increased production capacity, added new warehouses to store and age the drink, and built new cooling systems.

In India, Sazerac will steer clear of the premiumisation strategy that other drinks companies such as Pernod Ricard and Diageo swear by. In other words, the company is looking to cover all price points. Sazerac’s portfolio runs from value to ultra-premium, according to Wenz. “We want the right brand for the right consumer at the right time.”

Sazerac products cost between ₹2,580 (Benchmark) and ₹9,760 (Sazerac Rye) apiece in Delhi.

India remains a nascent bourbon market, unlike Scotch, which has dominated for decades. Only Jack Daniel’s from the US has been able to make a dent in the crowded imported whisky market in India.

Expansion Plans Sazerac declined to disclose investment amounts but confirmed funds will go into consumer outreach and portfolio development. Beyond bourbon, officials hinted that additional global brands will soon debut in India.

“We have high ambitions, but consumers will ultimately decide with their taste buds,” said Bianchi. “We believe the more we get our brands in front of consumers, the more consumers get the taste, the more we have a shot at a consumer choosing our brands.”