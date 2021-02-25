SBI and Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate sign MoU to offer faster home loans

Mr. Shreekant, CGM, REHBU, SBI said, “This collaboration with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate will create win-win business opportunities for all stakeholders. We sanction Home Loan in five days in all our approved projects, which is the key benefit for the customers apart from complete waiver of legal and valuation charges. Our tailor-made Home Loan products, dedicated Home Loan processing centers, door-step banking services, robust feet on the street, strong networks, usages of cutting-edge technology among others, have made us the preferred choice amongst Home Loan customers. Bank will roll out Retail Loan Management System (RLMS), a technological platform providing an end-to-end solution for Home Loans, as early as March 2021 that will further streamline the Home Loan acquiring and processing by significantly reducing turnaround time".

