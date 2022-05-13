OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  SBI announces dividend despite profit missing estimates, fixes record date
Listen to this article

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has declared a dividend of 7.10 per share (700%) for the financial year ended 31 March. The Bank has fixed 10 June as the date of payment of dividend and the same will be dispatched before the date of payment.

The lender has missed profit estimates as bad loan provisions and income from businesses other than lending dropped.

Net income rose 41% to 9,113 crore in the three months to March, the highest ever quarterly profit, compared with 6,450 crore a year earlier. That lagged the average estimate of 10,180 crore from 14 analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

The Mumbai-based lender, which controls a fifth of India’s loan market, is a key gauge for the health of the nation’s financial sector. SBI has been focusing on building a relatively-safer retail loan book in recent years to protect the quality of its assets during the pandemic.

SBI’s gross bad-loan ratio narrowed to 3.97% at the end of March from 4.5% three months earlier. However, it set aside 3,260 crore in bad loan provisions, around 5% higher than the previous quarter.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Shares of the bank were marginally higher at 462.8 at Mumbai trading, compared to a flattish Bank Nifty.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout