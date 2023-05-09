Home/ Companies / News/  SBI appoints Swati Gupta as director on its central board of directors
Back

State Bank of India, the largest bank in India by total assets, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said Swati Gupta has been appointed as non- executive independent director on the central board of directors in the bank.

“We refer to our letter dated 08.05.2023 informing the Stock Exchanges about the nomination of Ms. Swati Gupta as Director on the Central Board of Directors of State Bank of India," the company said.

Disclosing the relationships between directors, the SBI said, “Gupta has declared that she is not related to any of the Directors on the Central Board of State Bank of India"

The SBI further said, Gupta has more than 30 years of experience in administration. She was elected as municipal councillor and zonal chairman of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from 2012-2017. She was nominated member of the education committee of MCD from 2017-2022.

Gupta graduated from Delhi University and post graduated in Political Science. She is a social worker and an educationist. She also runs a charitable trust and preschool in Delhi. She has a vast experience in the affairs of women, legal, consumer, and social issues, the regulatory filing said.

The SBI stock's high for the day was  587.5 and the low was  576.35. The bank's market capitalization was  520,661.86 crore. Its 52-week high was  629.65 and the 52-week low was  430.8. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the bank had a volume of 414,153 shares.

SBI's stock closed at  573.45, a decrease of 1.71% from yesterday's closing price of  583.4. The net change in price was -9.95.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout