SBI appoints Swati Gupta as director on its central board of directors1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 11:12 PM IST
SBI, the largest bank in India by total assets, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said Swati Gupta has been appointed as non- executive independent director on the central board of directors in the bank
State Bank of India, the largest bank in India by total assets, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said Swati Gupta has been appointed as non- executive independent director on the central board of directors in the bank.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×