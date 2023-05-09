State Bank of India, the largest bank in India by total assets, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said Swati Gupta has been appointed as non- executive independent director on the central board of directors in the bank.

“We refer to our letter dated 08.05.2023 informing the Stock Exchanges about the nomination of Ms. Swati Gupta as Director on the Central Board of Directors of State Bank of India," the company said.

Disclosing the relationships between directors, the SBI said, “Gupta has declared that she is not related to any of the Directors on the Central Board of State Bank of India"

The SBI further said, Gupta has more than 30 years of experience in administration. She was elected as municipal councillor and zonal chairman of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) from 2012-2017. She was nominated member of the education committee of MCD from 2017-2022.

Gupta graduated from Delhi University and post graduated in Political Science. She is a social worker and an educationist. She also runs a charitable trust and preschool in Delhi. She has a vast experience in the affairs of women, legal, consumer, and social issues, the regulatory filing said.

The SBI stock's high for the day was ₹587.5 and the low was ₹576.35. The bank's market capitalization was ₹520,661.86 crore. Its 52-week high was ₹629.65 and the 52-week low was ₹430.8. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, the bank had a volume of 414,153 shares.

SBI's stock closed at ₹573.45, a decrease of 1.71% from yesterday's closing price of ₹583.4. The net change in price was -9.95.