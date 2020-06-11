India's biggest lender State Bank of India or SBI today approved the divestment of 2,10,00,000 equity shares constituting 2.1% of our stake in SBI Life to achieve minimum public shareholding of 25% through offer for sale process through stock exchange mechanism.

SBI Life shares today ended 0.20% at ₹741.45 per share, giving it a market capitalisation of about over ₹74,000 crore.

SBI Life is a joint venture between India’s largest bank State Bank of India and the leading global insurance company BNP Paribas Cardif.

SBI on Wednesday said it will hold its general meeting on June 17, through video conferencing mode.

In April, the corporate affairs ministry and market regulator Sebi had allowed companies to conduct their AGM/EGM through video conferencing or other audio visual means during the year due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

SBI has reported a four-fold jump in its net profit for the January-March quarter of financial year 2019-20 at ₹3,581 crore. The net profit for the quarter rose by 327% from ₹838 crore net profit reported during the corresponding quarter FY 2018-19.

The state-run lender reported a surge in profits largely on the back of a one-time gain of ₹2,731 crore, from a stake sale in its credit card unit, SBI Cards.

SBI Life had reported a nearly 16% rise in its net profit at ₹530.67 crore for the quarter to March 2020.

Its net premium income during the March quarter of FY'20 increased to ₹11,862.98 crore from ₹11,333.02 crore a year earlier, SBI Life said in a regulatory filing. (With Agency Inputs)

