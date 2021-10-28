SBI BAF's assets under management crosses 20,000 crore

SBI BAF raised the highest-ever AUM for an NFO in the mutual fund industry in its recently concluded NFO. As on date, it has crossed ₹20,000 crore AUM in the fund on the back of consistent fresh inflows. Through this NFO, the fund house has reached out to 93% pin codes across the country with close to 400,000 applications across India and added 100,000 new PANs to its family of investors. The fund house believes that hybrid funds are best suited both for first-time and risk-averse investors in the current scenario as investors often miss doing proper asset allocation during a strong bull run in capital markets. Hybrid funds have a mix of different asset classes such as equity, debt, and gold; to provide better risk-adjusted returns depending on the need and risk profile.

