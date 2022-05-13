SBI bets on corporate credit pick up to drive growth in FY23

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Corporates are already utilizing a larger portion of their working capital limits sanctioned by the bank, at 56% now, with the demand for corporate credit picking pace from the December quarter.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :
India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is hopeful of corporate credit picking up this year on the back of fresh investments in infrastructure projects and renewed demand from large borrowers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :
India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is hopeful of corporate credit picking up this year on the back of fresh investments in infrastructure projects and renewed demand from large borrowers.
“We are quite hopeful that in the coming days the environment would be conducive for corporate credit growth," Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI said after announcing the bank’s March quarter financial results.
“We are quite hopeful that in the coming days the environment would be conducive for corporate credit growth," Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI said after announcing the bank’s March quarter financial results.
Taking into account the bank’s unutilized portion of working capital limits and term loans, and loan proposals in the pipeline, the bank has visibility on credit of about ₹4.6 trillion. Corporates are already utilizing a larger portion of their working capital limits sanctioned by the bank, at 56% now, with the demand for corporate credit picking pace from the December quarter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Going forward, we are seeing much better capacity utilization in terms of the working capital," said Khara.
In the March quarter, corporate loans grew 6.35% from the previous year, to ₹8.7 trillion as on 31 March. To be sure, the bank’s credit growth is still being led by the retail segment, which has now expanded to ₹10.02 trillion as on 31 March. That said, the large infrastructure capex push by the government in FY23 Union budget is expected to restart the private capex cycle, improving loan growth prospects.
“We have already sanctioned for ports and airports and are going to finance a lot of infrastructure-related activities," said Khara, adding that as long as there is demand in the economy, there is bound to be investments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last year, Khara said, India witnessed significant growth in exports and sectors like textiles, where there used to hardly be any activity, saw a lot of interest.
“The way things are evolving this year, I think it is going to be a scenario where there will be demand for all infrastructure requirements. We are quite hopeful of a strong demand from the corporate side and also from small and medium enterprises (SMEs)," he said.
In fact, Khara does not see the turn of the rate cycle dampening demand. He said that through an internal study, the bank has found out that interest costs for any corporate vary from 8% to 15% of their total expenses. In a scenario where this cost increases 100 basis points (bps), corporates borrowing at 8% interest would still borrow at about 9%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“If there is a demand, there is going to be capacity, there is going to be production, and there are going to be loans. Yes, optically when rates goes up 40 basis points, it gives an impression that probably it is a shock, but when you look at to the overall context, it may not be [such a shock]," he said.
Khara has, on multiple occasions in the past, pointed out how abundant liquidity is leading to mispricing of risk among lenders. On Friday, he said that now that rate hikes have started, such risks would hopefully be a thing of the past.
“I spoke of mispricing of risk about nine months ago and that was a point in time when it was required to be stated. As far as the current scenario is concerned, we have to wait and watch as the movement in interest rates has been seen only in the recent past," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Friday, the bank reported a net profit of ₹9,114 crore in the three months through March, up 41.3% from the same period last year. This was driven by a 15.3% growth in net interest income or the difference between interest earned and expended. The bank’s domestic net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, stood at 3.4%, unchanged from the previous quarter. SBI’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) were at 3.97% of its total loan book, down from 4.5% in the December quarter.
“Wherever we had the slightest doubt, we have already provided for. So, I do not think that we would have any surprises coming from NPAs," said Khara.
Shares of the bank on BSE stood at 445.05 on Friday, down 3.76% from their previous close.