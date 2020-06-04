India’s biggest lender, State Bank of India , today said its board will meet on June 11 to consider raising funds in single or multiple tranches of up to $1.5 billion. The bank said it will raise the funds during 2020-21 through a public offer, a private placement of senior secured notes in U.S. dollar or any other convertible currency.

"To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to $1.5 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2020-21," the bank said in a statement to the exchanges.

SBI will announce its Q4 results tomorrow.

Earlier this week, in a major restructuring exercise, State Bank of India has created a separate Financial Inclusion and Micro Market (FI&MM) vertical with a focus on rural and semi urban areas to improve customer experience.

Under this newly launched vertical, the bank will offer loans mainly for agriculture as well as allied activities, and micro and small enterprises, SBI said.

Moody's Investors Service this week cut ratings of some banks including SBI and HDFC Bank. Moody's said the economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the downgrade of the sovereign rating are the key drivers for Tuesday's rating actions. On Monday, Moody's had downgraded India's sovereign rating for the first time in 22 years by a notch to 'Baa3', which is the lowest investment grade - just a notch above junk status. (With Agency Inputs)

