SBI board to meet on 18 May to consider financial results, dividend2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 02:53 AM IST
The bank has scheduled its board meeting on Thursday, 18 May 2023 to consider the financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2023 and for declaration of dividend, if any, the SBI said
State Bank of India (SBI), the largest bank in India by total assets, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said the company has scheduled its board meeting on Thursday, 18 May 2023 to consider the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and for declaration of dividend, if any.
