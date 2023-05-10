State Bank of India (SBI), the largest bank in India by total assets, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said the company has scheduled its board meeting on Thursday, 18 May 2023 to consider the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and for declaration of dividend, if any.

“…regarding intimation of meeting of the Central Board of the Bank to be convened on Thursday the 18th May 2023 at Mumbai, to consider the financial results of the Bank for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2023" SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The central board of the bank may also consider declaration of dividend, if any, for the FY 2022-23, the SBI added.

“Further, intimation is given, in terms of Regulation 29 (1) (e) of the Sebi (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that in the above meeting, the board may also consider declaration of dividend, if any, for the FY 2022-23."

The Mumbai based government run bank reported a 68% rise in its net profit to a record high of ₹14,205 crore during the third quarter ended December 2022 as compared to ₹crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 24% to ₹38,068 crore from ₹30,687 crore year-on-year (YoY). Domestic net interest margin (NIM) for Q3FY23 increased by 29 bps YoY to 3.69%.

The Mumbai-based lender's asset quality improved as gross bad loans as a ratio of total loans eased to 3.14% from 3.52% a quarter earlier. Its net NPA stood at 0.77% as compared to 0.80% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The provisions and contingencies slipped to ₹5,760 crore versus ₹3,038 crore QoQ and ₹6,974 crore YoY.

