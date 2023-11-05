SBI, BoB look to raise more current, savings deposits
State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda are looking to improve their current and savings accounts ratio as low-cost deposits decline. SBI is increasing its focus on current accounts and has seen 8% growth in this area.
Mumbai: Large public sector banks such as the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda are working to boost their current and savings accounts ratio (CASA), following the decline in the share of low-cost deposits across the board.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message