SBI Capital Markets Ltd. (SBICAPS) has appointed Shri Rajay Kumar Sinha as its new managing director and CEO1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:28 PM IST
SBICAPS appoints Rajay Kumar Sinha as MD & CEO of its investment banking arm. Sinha aims to strengthen SBICAPS' position and deliver value to clients.
SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) announced the appointment of Rajay Kumar Sinha as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary and investment banking arm, effective July 14. Sinha takes over from Amitava Chatterjee, who will now serve as Deputy Managing Director in charge of Commercial Clients Group at SBI's Corporate Centre.
