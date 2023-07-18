Hello User
SBI Capital Markets Ltd. (SBICAPS) has appointed Shri Rajay Kumar Sinha as its new managing director and CEO

1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:28 PM IST

SBICAPS appoints Rajay Kumar Sinha as MD & CEO of its investment banking arm. Sinha aims to strengthen SBICAPS' position and deliver value to clients.

SBI Capital Markets (SBICAPS) announced the appointment of Rajay Kumar Sinha as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary and investment banking arm, effective July 14. Sinha takes over from Amitava Chatterjee, who will now serve as Deputy Managing Director in charge of Commercial Clients Group at SBI's Corporate Centre.

Previously, Sinha held the position of overseeing Treasury operations at SBI, where he managed the bank's investment portfolio, money market, equity, private equity, and forex operations. With his expertise in global markets, Sinha will contribute to the further strengthening of SBICAPS' investment banking business both in India and internationally.

Expressing his vision, Sinha stated that the team aims to enhance SBICAPS' position in the investment banking industry, emphasizing innovation, strategic partnerships, and delivering exceptional value to clients.

With the support of SBICAPS' talented team, Sinha looks forward to seizing new opportunities and achieving greater success in the dynamic world of investment banking. Having joined SBI as a Probationary Officer in 1991, Sinha has gained extensive experience in various banking verticals such as Treasury, International Banking, and Retail Banking.

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 10:28 PM IST
