Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched the IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform. Designed to reward frequent railway travellers, the card offers travellers on Indian railways maximum savings proposition on their travel, together with superior benefits on retail, dining and entertainment, besides transaction fee waivers.

Cardholders of IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform receive upto 10% value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, AC CC bookings made at IRCTC website. The card also offers a 1% transaction fee waiver and 350 Bonus Reward Points upon card activation. Reward points accumulated on the card can be redeemed against free tickets on IRCTC website.

The card is equipped with Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. Customers can simply tap their cards at a secure reader for convenient, secure and faster transactions.

Highlights of IRCTC SBI Card on RuPay platform

· Upto 10% value back on AC1, AC2, AC3, AC CC bookings made at irctc.co.in

· 1 % transaction fee waiver on bookings made through IRCTC website

· 350 activation bonus reward points

· Discounts on ecommerce sites such as BigBasket, OXXY, foodfortravel.in, Ajio

· Redemption of reward points on IRCTC website for free tickets

· Tap and pay using contactless card

· 1% fuel surcharge waiver

“The market of frequent rail travellers in India is vast and there is huge potential for credit cards catering exclusively to the needs of such travellers. IRCTC SBI Card, launched in 2006, is one of the best performing travel products from SBI Card. With the launch of this flagship product onto the indigenous RuPay network, a wider audience will be able to avail of the strong value proposition offered by the card. With this launch, SBI Card once again reaffirms its commitment to bring consumers secure, value added, cashless payment solutions," said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India.





