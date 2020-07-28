SBI Card and IRCTC launch Rupay credit card. Read benefits, offers

“The market of frequent rail travellers in India is vast and there is huge potential for credit cards catering exclusively to the needs of such travellers. IRCTC SBI Card, launched in 2006, is one of the best performing travel products from SBI Card. With the launch of this flagship product onto the indigenous RuPay network, a wider audience will be able to avail of the strong value proposition offered by the card. With this launch, SBI Card once again reaffirms its commitment to bring consumers secure, value added, cashless payment solutions," said Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India.