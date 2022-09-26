SBI Card announces festive season offers

SBI Card announces festive season offers1 min read . 05:36 PM IST
Mumbai: SBI Card on Monday said it has lined up many offers for customers during the festive season from 22 September to 31 October with over 1,600 offers across online and offline merchants in tier 1, tier 2 and tier 3 cities.
SBI Card aims to make the shopping experience of its customers more rewarding while adding to the festive cheer, it said in a statement. Offers range across a wide set of popular categories that include electronics, mobiles, fashion and lifestyle, jewellery, travel and online marketplaces, among others.
Festive offer 2022 for SBI Card customers includes over 70 national offers and 1,550 regional and hyperlocal offers across 2,600 cities.
“One of the key offers for SBI Card customers is SBI Card’s exclusive partnership with Amazon for Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. This, one of the largest online sale events of the year, is live till 3 October. Apart from this, SBI Card has lined up varied offers from around 28 key global and national partner brands for its valued customers," it said.
Partner brands include Flipkart, Samsung mobile, Reliance Trends, Pantaloons, Raymonds, LG, Samsung, Sony, HP, Make My Trip, goibibo, Vishal Mega Mart, Reliance Jewels, Caratlane, Hero Motors, besides others.
Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive, SBI Card said, “In our experience, festive season has always been a period that witnesses high spends, planned or even unplanned, from customers. As a customer-centric brand, we have always strived to enhance the payment experience of our customers multifold as they shop, whether online or offline."